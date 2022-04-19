CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some services in St. Lawrence County will be limited due to the late-season winter storm that hit the region Monday night.

According to the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, all home-delivered meal routes have been canceled for Tuesday, April 19. The OFA stated that this cancellation was due to predicted inclement weather across the county.

A winter storm warning will remain active in Southeastern St. Lawrence County until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and winter weather advisories have been issued for the rest of the county also until 8 p.m.

OFA clients were directed to use their emergency meal. These clients should also expect to receive a wellness check phone call from the Nutrition Staff on Tuesday.

Clients should call 315-386-4730 with any questions or concerns.