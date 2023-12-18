CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The SLC People Project held their first fundraiser, Sponsor a Child this year.

The winters in the North Country and long and cold, and families are faced with increased electric and heat bills. With the help of many local organizations, businesses and individuals, over $9600.00 was raised, just short of the $10,000.00 goal set by the organization.

So far, close to 200 children have been outfitted with brand new coats, winter boots, hats and mittens, but there is still a need. The project is still seeking $50 donations to help one child withstand the cold north country winters.

We knew the need was there, but we didn’t anticipate the number of requests we received. So many families are especially pinched right now, with the holidays and extra expenses that the winter brings, and children deserve to be able to take advantage of the fresh air and to be warm doing so. Mary Wills, Executive Director of the SLCPP

Donations can be made via Paypal at: https//www.paypal.me/slcpp or by check. Checks can be mailed to St. Lawrence County People Project, PO Box 763, 431 State St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669