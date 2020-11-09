St. Lawrence River-Area food pantries supported by Community Support Fund following ‘Punkin’ Chunkin’ cancellation

Susan Stoughtenger, Alexandria Bay Food Pantry;
Donna Chatterton, Gwen’s Food Pantry; Greg Parmes, Theresa Food Pantry; Carolyne Heckmann, Clayton
Council of Churches Food Pantry; and Rebecca Dowling, Cape Vincent Food Pantry. (photo: NNYCF)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five community food pantries have been supported through a recent grant donation.

St. Lawrence River- Area community food pantries have been awarded $5,000 from the Northern New York Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Support Fund. According to the Foundation, this award will help to strengthen food inventories following the loss of proceeds from the cancellation of the annual “Punkin’ Chunkin” event.

The COVID-19 Community Support Fund, created to provide support for essential needs during the pandemic, has allocated $1,000 to five food pantries in the area.

The grant recipients are as followed:

  • Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry
  • Cape Vincent Food Pantry
  • Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry
  • Gwen’s Food Pantry
  • Theresa Food Pantry

