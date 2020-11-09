St. Lawrence River-Area food pantries supported by Community Support Fund following ‘Punkin’ Chunkin’ cancellation

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five community food pantries have been supported through a recent grant donation.

St. Lawrence River- Area community food pantries have been awarded $5,000 from the Northern New York Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Support Fund. According to the Foundation, this award will help to strengthen food inventories following the loss of proceeds from the cancellation of the annual “Punkin’ Chunkin” event.

The COVID-19 Community Support Fund, created to provide support for essential needs during the pandemic, has allocated $1,000 to five food pantries in the area.

The grant recipients are as followed:

Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry

Cape Vincent Food Pantry

Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry

Gwen’s Food Pantry

Theresa Food Pantry

