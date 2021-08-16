St. Lawrence River boat tours return to Canadian waters

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The famous “Two Nation Tour” will cruise again on the St. Lawrence River.

Following an announcement on August 6, which opened Canadian waters to United States boaters, local tour boat companies have again resumed their normal routes on the St. Lawrence River.

The “Two Nation Tour” departs from the American side of the River and cruises throughout the 1000 Islands region, including Canadian waters. However, because the tour starts and ends in the United States, Americans on board are not required to have passports or health documents for entering Canada.

Until August 9, these tours were put on pause, as Canadian waters were restricted to both private boaters and tour boat companies. This was through restrictions on non-essential travel across the Northern Border.

The announcement from the Canadian Border Service Agency on August 6, stated that if a boat is not going to land in Canada, they are not required to get tested for COVID-19 before arriving, or submit any quarantine plans. However, boaters cannot make contact with another boat or anchor while in Canadian waters.

Canadian-side boat tour companies have been permitted to cruise both sides of the border all season. Although they currently cannot stop in the United States at places such as Boldt Castle. Non-essential travel into the United States remains restricted for Canadian residents.

On boat tours that cross into Canadian waters, regular health precautions will remain in effect. These “Two Nation Tours” are offered both out of Clayton and Alexandria Bay, New York.