MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Spring is on the horizon on the St. Lawrence River.

Ice-clearing activities throughout the St. Lawrence River are set to begin on or about March 16, according to a press release from the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.

This is to prepare for the upcoming navigation season.

The Seaway Development Corporation confirmed that ice clearing will include all areas between the Eisenhower and Snell Locks.

Recreational activities will be restricted once ice-clearing begins. All individuals, including ice fishermen, snowmobile and ATV operators should refrain from using the canal in the area between both locks due to unstable ice.

The St. Lawrence Seaway is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.