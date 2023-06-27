CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence River is continuing its reputation of being one of the best bass fisheries in the country.

On an annual basis, Bassmaster Magazine ranks waterways across the United States on the quality of bass fisheries.

The 50-mile stretch on the St. Lawrence River known as the 1000 Islands was ranked second in 2023. The St. Lawrence River hosted the 2022 Bassmaster Elite in Clayton where the top anglers, Jay Przekurat and Cory Johnson made history and topped the 100-pound mark with solely smallmouth.

The St. Lawrence River also ranked the top best waterway for bass in Bassmaster’s Northeastern Division. Other lakes that made the list in the region include Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River, Burt and Mullet Lakes and Lake Champlain.

Overall, New York had six lakes on the Top 100 list. Below are Bassmaster Magazine’s Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023:

O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas

St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York

Clear Lake, California

Lake Murray, South Carolina

Toledo Bend, Louisiana/Texas

Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida

Lake St. Clair, Michigan

Orange Lake, Florida

Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York

Lake Okeechobee, Florida

Full results can be found on the Bassmaster website.