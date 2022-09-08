CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country anglers don’t have to venture far for good bass fishing.

The St. Lawrence River has been named the best bass fishery in the world by Bassmaster Magazine’s 100 Best Bass Lakes list. The Thousand Islands region is known for its giant smallmouth bass.

This was after record-breaking catches on the St. Lawrence during the Guaranteed Rate Bassmasters Elite Series out of Clayton this past summer. From day one, every angler weighed in a limit which averaged 20.9 pounds.

In only four days, two anglers, Jay Przekurat and Cory Johnston topped the 100-pound mark with their smallmouth catches, which made history for the Elite Series.

To earn the top bass fishery spot, the St. Lawrence River was ranked among freshwater bodies in all 50 states. Rankings reflected the surges and ebbs of bass populations on lakes and rivers.

“We are always a little surprised when going through the data how many fisheries make the rankings and then fall off, as well as by those lakes that just always make the list,” Bassmaster Magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall said in a press release. “Creating the rankings takes more than two months as we dig through current tournament data as well as state fishery information on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access.”

Additional fisheries in New York State that placed on the list included the Erie and Upper Niagara River, as well as Champlain, Cayuga, Oneida and Chautauqua lakes.

The full list can be found on the Bassmaster website.