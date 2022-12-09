MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The shipping season is once again coming to an end.

For the 2022 navigation season, all vessels have been directed by Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officials are to clear the seaway by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, according to a Seaway notice.

The closing period officially began on December 1 and will continue until the last ship has completed its transit.

The Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System is set to close on Saturday, December 31.

This means that all vessels must be out of this portion of the seaway by noon on December 31. However, officials stated that any transit of the Montreal-Lake Ontario section after December 24 will have to have a prior written agreement.

Corporations have also waived operational surcharges for vessels from December 21 to December 24.

Regarding the rest of the Seaway, the Welland canal portion is set to close at noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Sault Ste. Marie Locks and Canal will close on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The full closing notice can be found on the Seaway’s website.