ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, C.A. (WWTI) — Officials from both sides of the St. Lawrence River are celebrating the start of another navigation season.

On March 24, the U.S. Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation marked the full opening of the Seaway System’s 64th navigation season.

An opening ceremony of the binational waterway took place in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, where the CSL Welland was marked the first commercial vessel of the season. At the ceremony, CSL Welland was revealed to have a newly painted mural on its navigation tower titled “The Runners.”

Leaders in attendance included Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghbra, GLS Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook and SLSMC President Terence Bowles.

“The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System’s performance continues to highlight its resiliency and importance as a maritime supply chain,” GLS Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook said in a press release. “An exceptional reliability record and significant investments in infrastructure and technology are enhancing efficiencies and keeping the Seaway System safe and competitive.”

The first portion of the Seaway to open was the Montreal-Lake Ontario section which opened to traffic on May 22. The Welland Canal opened on March 24.

The Seaway System supports 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity. The System on average sees more than 35 million metric tons of cargo annually.