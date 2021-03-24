St. Lawrence Seaway ready to ‘contribute to economic recovery’

The Baie St. Paul was the first ship to pass through the St. Lambert Lock, officially marking the start of the 63rd navigation season of the St. Lawrence Seaway. (photo:U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway officially opened for the 2021 navigation season this week, and according to officials, is ready to contribute to economic recovery.

The U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and the Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation celebrated the opening of the Seaway’s 63rd navigation on Monday, March 22. Both entities shared that they are again ready to partner to “help the global economy recover.”

According to Great Lakes Seaway Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook, the seaway annually contributes $35 million in economic activity.

“Commercial navigation on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System is an economic foundation of the U.S. and Canadian economies,” said Middlebrook. “More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity in the U.S. and Canada are annually supported by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.”

Canada Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra commented on how the the seaway a “leader in maritime transport.

“The St. Lawrence Seaway has been a cornerstone of Canada’s economic success for more than

60 years, through the creation of thousands of middle-class jobs, and the generation of more than

$9 billion in Canadian economic activity,” said Alghabra. “This valuable partnership and trade route will play a vital role in our efforts to building back better through strong economic recovery.”

A virtual opening ceremony of the binational waterway took place at the St. Lambert Lock in Montreal, Canada on March 22. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was also in attendece of the virtual opening ceremony.

Secretary Buttigieg delivered the following statement on how the seaway will contribute to financial recovery and address climate change:

“Moving goods by water through the Seaway ensures trade is flowing freely between the U.S. and Canada while also reducing emissions. After 62 years of operation, the binational Seaway System remains a model of international cooperation and partnership and showcases how we can work together to address the challenges of climate change.” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Secretary Buttigieg’s full remarks are featured in the player below.

