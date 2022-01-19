ONTARIO (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Seaway is highlighting another year as a “reliable transportation corridor.”

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announced on Wednesday that throughout the 2021 navigation season, 38 million tonnes of cargo transited the system. The corporation confirmed that despite obstacles throughout 2021, this rate was above 2020 results.

“At the Seaway, we continue to demonstrate our resiliency and operational sustainability”, SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles said in a press release. ”In spite of the many challenges experienced by the transportation industry this past year, the Seaway was able to maintain its operations and its position as a reliable commercial transportation corridor, ensuring consistent and predictable service for its customers and supporting the Canadian and U.S. economies during this difficult period.”

According to Officials, iron ore, steel slabs and other steel products had strong performances in the Seaway throughout the year, contributing to over 10.5 million tonnes. This was said to be driven by demand from both the automotive and construction industries.

Additionally, petroleum products and other chemicals increased 5% and were stated to have started to return to more “normal levels.”

The Seaway saw an increase in varied cargoes such as stone, cement, potash and aluminum. However, grain was below 2020 rates due to a smaller crop and drought conditions in both western Canada and the midwestern United States.

The last commercial transit of the 2021 navigation season through the Montreal-Lake Ontario section was on December 31, 2021. St. Lawrence Seaway canals and locks will tentatively reopen Mid-March with a date yet to be confirmed.