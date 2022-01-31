MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tolls along the St. Lawrence Seaway are set to increase this year.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation has announced that toll rates will increase by 2.0% for the 2022 navigation season.

These increased rates differ based on the type of cargo a ship contains, and also apply to minimum charges and lockage charges. The minimum charge per ship per lock transited for full or partial transit of the Seaway has increased to $23.77 in the Montreal-Lake Ontario Section and the Welland Canal.

All rates are listed below for the Montreal-Lake Ontario section and the Welland Canal and are in American dollars per metric tonne

Cargo Tolls

Montreal- Lake Ontario Welland Canal Bulk Cargo $0.95 $0.65 Grain $0.58 $0.65 Coal $0.58 $0.65 General Cargo $2.29 $1.04 Steel Slab $2.08 $0.74 Containerized Cargo $0.95 $0.65 Governmental Aid n/a n/a

GRT Charge

Montreal-Lake Ontario Section Welland Canal Loaded or Ballast Vessels $0.092 $0.15 Passenger Ships $0.28 $0.28

Lockage Charge

Montreal-Lake Ontario Section Welland Canal Loaded or Ballast Cargo and Passenger Ships n/a $0.24 Maximum per vessel n/a $3,424.47 Under the New Business Initiative, for cargo accepted as new business, a percentage rebate on the applicable cargo charges for the approved period 20% 20% Under the Volume Rebate Initiative, a retroactive percentage rebate on cargo tolls on the incremental volume calculated based on the pre-approved maximum volume 10% 10% Under the New Service Incentive Program, for New Business cargo moving under an approved new service, an additional percentage refund on applicable cargo tolls above the New Business rebate 20% 20%

These tolls will be effective for the 2022 navigation season. An opening date for the season has yet to be announced but is expected sometime in March 2022. Various incentive programs are also available and a full list can be found on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System’s website.