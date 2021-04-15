St. Lawrence Seaway Visitors Center in Massena to remain closed in 2021

Visitor’s Center at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite the opening of the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence seaway last month, a visitors center in St. Lawrence County will remain closed until further notice.

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation announced on Wednesday that the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors Center, located at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock in Massena, New York, will remain closed until further notice.

According to the Corporation, the facility has typically opened on Memorial Day weekend, but will remain closed in 2021.

However, visitors at the Eisenhower lock are permitted to view ships and vessels at the north overlook parking lot. This overlook is located at 190 B Barnhart Island Rd., Massena, NY 13662.

Additionally, up-to-date information on estimated vessel transit times can be obtained through the following methods:

Call 315-769-2422 for voice recordings of the daily projected lockage schedule

Updated map of ships currently in transit within the Seaway system

Specific lock information on the Vessel Transit information page

This update regarding the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors Center was released on April 14, 2021.