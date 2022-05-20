MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center will open for the season in just one week.

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation confirmed that its Visitors Center located at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock in Massena will open to the public on Friday, May 27.

This Vistors Center provides tourists and ship watchers with an observation deck where they can view commercial vessels as they move through the Eisenhower Lock. The opening will include both the exterior grounds and the observation deck.

It is located off State Route 37 in Massena. Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the Center.

Once open, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors Center will be open daily, including weekends through September 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information on estimated vessel transit times, call 315-769-244.