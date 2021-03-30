St. Lawrence University academic center receives $1,000,000 gift

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University’s recently renamed academic opportunity center has received a significant gift from a major foundation.

The Fox Center for Academic Opportunity on the St. Lawrence University campus has received a $1 million grant from the Eisner Foundation.

According to SLU, the Eisner Foundation was founded in 1996 by Foundation President Jane Eisner, St. Lawrence University Class of 1964 alumni, and her husband Michael D. Eisner, then-chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company. This foundation focuses on sponsoring innovative programs that “unite multiple generations.”

“To know Jane Eisner as a wonderful friend through our shared connections to St. Lawrence is a cherished gift to me personally,” said St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox. “She is an extraordinary leader and inspiration, an exemplar of Laurentian habits of serving important causes with her depth of intelligence and unassuming joy. With her sons and husband, I will always look up to Jane.”

Jane Eisner also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University in 2017, has served on the board of trustees for the American Fund for Aids Research and on the boards of directors of the Harvard-Westlake School and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

Eisner also commented on the recent gift.

“Michael and I are delighted to celebrate the tenure of President William Fox in such a special way,” stated Jane Eisner. “His inspired leadership and profound humanity have always been student-focused and the Fox Center will continue his vision to ensure that we see in each individual student during their four years on campus an example of human adaptability and the capacity for goodness walking our college paths.”

St. Lawrence shared that this gift will be utilized to fund programs supported by the Fox Center. This includes Academic Advising, the Sophomore Success Initiative, Career Connections, the First-Year Program, Student Accessibility Services, the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program, the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program.

The Fox Center for Student Opportunity fund is part of The Campaign for Every Laurentian, the largest comprehensive fundraising initiative in the more than 160-year history of St. Lawrence University.