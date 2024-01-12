CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence University has named Jonathan Duraj its Vice President of Student Life.

The news was announced by university president Kathryn Morris on Thursday, January 4. Duraj, who will play a central role in defining a culture and sense of community on campus while promoting students’ intellectual growth, identity exploration, reflective leadership and responsible citizenship will begin on Monday, March 25.

During the interview process, Jon’s experience, collaborative style, focus on data-informed decisions, and leadership were evident. His demonstrated experience working with colleagues in academic affairs to successfully impact retention will serve him well in his new role leading our student life division. St. Lawrence University President Kathryn Morris

Jon has worked at Wittenberg University in Ohio, his alma mater, since 2011 and has taken on progressively greater responsibilities during that time. He has played an integral role in many of the core areas of student life, with an emphasis on student success and support, orientation, student well-being, late-night programming, and student employment.

During his tenure, he has had responsibility for the implementation of the institution’s strategic plan’s four cross-divisional initiatives focused on culture change and transforming the student experience.

After graduating from Wittenberg, where he majored in management with a concentration in international business, he earned a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Dayton. Jon earned his Ph.D. in higher education administration from Ohio University and wrote his dissertation about fundraising responsibilities at small, private, liberal arts colleges for student life staff.