CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mask requirements will change this week on the St. Lawrence University campus.

St. Lawrence University Officials announced on February 28 that beginning March 2, face-mask requirements will be eased for vaccinated individuals. This is due to declining COVID-19 rates in the community.

This is in conjunction with New York State lifting its mask mandate for schools, which is also set to take effect on March 2.

Specifically, beginning Wednesday vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Employees will office doors can also leave their doors open without having to wear a mask.

The University, however, will still require all to wear masks in classrooms, required group meetings and its Health Center. Students, faculty and staff can also ask that masks be worn in their residences or offices.

Those who have approved vaccine exemptions must continue to wear a mask while indoors, as well as those who are within 6 to 10 days of recovering from COVID-19.

St. Lawrence University will also require its entire campus community to carry a mask that can be put on when necessary. Recommended masks include KN95 and N95. KN95 are available in the Student Center.

These policies will remain in effect through St. Lawrence University’s spring break. The University said it anticipates removing the mask requirement by March 25, 2022 if current trends continue.