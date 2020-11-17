St. Lawrence University Athletics Program receives $5 million gift

St. Lawrence University has received a $5 million lead gift from George W. Karpus ’68 towards the second phase of the Appleton Arena renovation and expansion project (photo: SLU)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence University Athletics Department has recently received a substantial gift.

St. Lawrence University announced that 1968 Alumni George W. Karpus has given the University $5 million to support their Division III Athletics Program. Specifically this gift will go towards the second phase of the Appleton Arena renovation and expansion project.

According to SLU, funds will directly support an expansion of the Michael “Buddy” Cornacchia ’74 Strength and Conditioning Center for all of the Saints’ NCAA Division III student-athletes, as well as locker room and facilities for the men and women’s lacrosse, field hockey, softball, and the men and women’s rowing teams.

Karpus said that his gift was inspired by the skills he gained as a student at SLU and his experience within the athletics program.

“As a former Saints football player, as well as shot and discus thrower for track and field, I understand the value of Division III athletics in developing leadership and collaborative skills,” said Karpus. “Those skills have been instrumental in my 38-year career as an entrepreneur and business owner, and I am forever grateful to St. Lawrence.”

St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox also commented on the recent gift.

“This extraordinary investment in St. Lawrence Athletics demonstrates George’s lifelong commitment to the values of his alma mater,” said President Fox. “Derived from his own time on campus, we are deeply grateful for his vision to ensure the most positive experience in the lives of future student-athletes using our magnificent facilities.”

Upon completion of the George W. Karpus ’68 Athletic Center at Appleton Arena, the University plans to revamp the current strength and conditioning space for student-athletes in the fitness center.

According to the University, the project is supported by “The Campaign for Every Laurentian,” the largest fundraising initiative in SLU’s 160-year history.

