St. Lawrence University awarded $3M for new career excellence center

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has recently been awarded funding to launch a new center for career excellence.

A St. Lawrence University alumni has awarded the University endowment $3 million. Hilary Ayn Valentine designated her gift to help launch St. Lawrence University’s Center for Career Excellence.

According to the University, the new St. Lawrence Center for Career Excellence will be expasion on the former Career Services Department. The Center will focus on early career exploration, experiential learning and internships. Additionally, a mentoring program, increased internship opportunities and courses will be available to all students.

St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox commented on how the recent gift will push the program forward.

With Hilary’s astonishing gift, St. Lawrence is now positioned to do something few, if any, of its peer colleges have yet imagined—link students, even before they matriculate, with career possibilities through all that happens in the total Laurentian experience,” said President Fox. “It is a connecting bridge suspended on the giant cables of the nationally-ranked Laurentian alumni network and the creative philanthropy of someone who believes a liberal arts education is the most practical kind possible.”

Hilary Ayn Valentine, voiced her excitement about the new mentoring program the Center will feature.

“Having benefited from the wonderful mentoring that already takes place in many ways at St. Lawrence, I am particularly excited that the new mentorship program will provide many more students with similar experiences and support,” Valentine said. “Laurentians are known for their passionate commitment to each other and the University.”

According to SLU, this is Valentine’s second contribution to the University’s campaign “The Campaig for Every Laurentian,” bringing her total support to $5.5 million.

