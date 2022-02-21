CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The application rate at St. Lawrence University has hit an all-time high.

St. Lawrence University announced in mid-February that it surpassed its previous admissions application record for fall 2022.

According to SLU, the applicant pool for the Fall 2022 semester shows a 14.2% increase in applications from 2021. The pool also includes students from 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and 124 countries outside of the United States.

St. Lawrence attributed its record-breaking application rate to initiatives focusing on reducing barriers to college entry, such as dropping its application fee, which the University began in August 2021.

“This record number of applications is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our faculty and staff whose efforts have enhanced the St. Lawrence experience despite the challenges of the pandemic,” SLU Vice President for Enrollment Management and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid Florence Hines said.

Additionally, the University previously became test-optional for domestic students in 2005 by removing the SAT and ACT requirement from admissions application requirements. Currently, SLU is SAT and ACT optional for all students.

The University also recently added new majors following Experience St. Lawrence: The Task Force on Institutional Structure, Policy, and Planning. These majors include digital media and film, data science, finance and a new post-baccalaureate pre-med curriculum.

“Over the last two years, we have developed new in-demand majors, launched a new Career Commitment, reduced barriers to entry, and showcased the spirit of St. Lawrence with the launch of our new website,” Hines added.

St. Lawrence University’s regular decision application deadline ended February 1. Transfer admission applications will remain open until March 1, 2022.