St. Lawrence University campaign raises over $370K for athletics program

St. Lawrence University has received a $5 million lead gift from George W. Karpus ’68 towards the second phase of the Appleton Arena renovation and expansion project (photo: SLU)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for St. Lawrence University’s athletics program.

This was through the University’s recent inaugural “Here We Go Saints” donor campaign. According to SLU, over 1,450 alumni around the world raised over $370,00 for the University’s 35 varsity teams as the campaign directly benefits Saints Athletics and student-athletes.

“I’m so thankful to the donors who invested in our student-athletes and coaches as part of Here We Go Saints 2021,” Senior Associate Vice President for Athletics Bob Durocher said in a press release. “These funds will be used by our coaches to ensure our student-athletes have the type of experience that every Laurentian can be excited about.”

St. Lawrence stated that its rowing program had the highest amount of donors and dollars. In total, 258 donors contributed to rowing which raised $49,408. Following the rowing program, the top-five in donors were football, women’s hockey, cross country and track and field.

The “Here We Go Saints” campaign was held on October 7 and October 8, 2021. Gifts were received from alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff and fans.