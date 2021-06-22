St. Lawrence University campaign sets fundraising record

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fundraising campaign has set a record on the St. Lawrence University campus.

St. Lawrence University announced that it has exceeded its goal for The Campaign for Every Laurentian by raising $230 million in gifts and commitments. This campaign is the University’s largest funding initiative in the institutions history, and has been held for six-years.

“Truly, this is an extraordinary achievement by our cherished St. Lawrence community,” President Fox said. “I am personally and forever grateful to every Laurentian whose support has made an indelible statement about our University’s importance to the world.”

According to SLU, over 20,000 donors made over 70,000 individuals gifts to the University and campaign. Additionally, 72% of faculty and staff made financial contributions.

Eight of the ten largest gifts in the University’s history were made during this Campaign, including an unrestricted gift of $25 million Campaign Co-Chair Sarah Johnson and her parents; a $15 million gift from an anonymous alumnus; and a $10 million gift from Trustee Michael W. Ranger ’80, P’17 and Virginia R. Ranger P’17.

St. Lawrence University added that the Campaign was created to support its “Big Ideas:” Endowing Our Future, Learning for the 21st Century, Power of Connections, Campus Stewardship, and the St. Lawrence Fund, which sustains yearly University operations.

The fundraising record was announced on June 16 by St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox at a virtual celebration.

St. Lawrence University’s The Campaign for Every Laurentian concludes June 30, 2021.