St. Lawrence University campus operating status now at low risk for COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has lowered its campus operating status in regards to COVID-19.

Earlier this week on October 25, St. Lawrence University President Kate Morris, along with Vice President Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley issued a message regarding COVID-19 on campus.

According to the University leaders, during the second-to-last week of October, no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed out of 531 tests. As a result, and following recommendations from the St. Lawrence University Safety Monitoring Committee, the University lowered its Campus Operating Status to “Green,” or “Low Risk.”

“The progress made over the last several weeks is a result of our collective caution and shared adherence to public health protocols put in place that have kept our campus community safe,” the message said. “The University’s move to ‘Green’ is because of public health conditions and low positive case counts within our campus community. However, positive case numbers in St. Lawrence County remain very high while the vaccination rate remains below 60%.”

Specifically, this “Green” status loosened some COVID-19 restrictions on campus. Students are now permitted to gather in groups of up to 50 in outdoor areas and cross-building visitation is permitted. Surveillance testing of fully vaccinated individuals will also not be conducted while in the Green status,

However, face coverings will remain required for all individuals inside buildings and residence halls, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings can be removed indoors when eating, drinking or when inside a private residence hall room or office space.

St. Lawrence University is also preparing for more indoor activities ahead of the winter months. At these events, masking will be required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, if the crowd size for an indoor event is expected to be 75% capacity or higher, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours is required to attend the event.

Until October 25, St. Lawrence University’s Campus Operating Status remained at “Yellow,” or “Moderate Risk.” Changes made to the campus operating status are made based on directives from Public Health, New York State and the CDC, as well as COVID-19 data on and off campus.