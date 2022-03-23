ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University will be celebrating cultures from around the world at their Kaleidoscope event.

The event was created in 2006 by Victor Kai-Rogers who was an international student from Freetown, Sierra-Leone who graduated from the University in 2008. Since then the event has been hosted each year during World Languages Week.

Kaleidoscope is presented by the St. Lawrence University International House on Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at the St. Lawrence Eben-Holden Conference Center. Signs will be posted to direct traffic for the event to the appropriate parking lots and the Eben Holden Conference Center.

The event will feature singing, dancing, instrumental performances, and a fashion show by students, faculty, and staff performers. There will also be light refreshments from cultures and countries around the world available for those who attend.

The event will be open to the public and any vaccinated visitors are not required to wear a mask. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional attire to celebrate their cultures. More information on the event can be found on the St. Lawrence University website.