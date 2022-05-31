CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Teacher Education Program at St. Lawrence University will be celebrating new and old teachers on June 4.

The university will be holding an outdoor reception at Atwood Hall to celebrate undergraduates and graduates of the program who have become New York State certified teachers. The reception is being held during the college’s Reunion Weekend and will also recognize the closure of the Teacher Education PRogram after being available through the university for the last 99 years.

The reception will also recognize the contributions graduates and partners of the program have made to education throughout the North Country and beyond. The event is open to the public, and former students, faculty instructors, cooperating teachers, and hosting administrators are encouraged to attend.

If rain is in the forecast on the day of the event, the reception will take place in room 106 in Atwood Hall. parking for the event will be available in lots “R” and “H” on the St. Lawrence University campus. More information can be found on the university’s website.