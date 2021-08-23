St. Lawrence University Class of 2025 students arrive to North Country

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, St. Lawrence University’s newest students stepped foot in the North Country.

The University welcomed 642 new students, which includes 624 first-year and 17 transfer students to campus on August 22. First-year students arrived to the North Country from 438 high schools worldwide, which includes 29 states, Washington D.C. and 33 countries. Transfer students represent 21 colleges, 12 states, Washington D.C. and Jamaica.

“The achievements of this class speak to their incredible resilience under really difficult conditions,” Vice President of Enrollment Management and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid Florence Hines said in a press release. “Their experiences over the past couple of years have given them unique perspectives on the kind of college experience they wish to have. Their compassion, determination, and drive to affect positive change is something every Laurentian will learn a lot from over the next four years.”

According to SLU, new student enrollment is expected to exceed rates in both 2020 and 2019. Of all students, nearly 17% of the Class of 2025 are considered first-generation students, and 15% have an immediate family member or relative who attends SLU or is an alumni.

Additionally, 12% of the freshman class already call the North Country home. This is an increase from last year.

St. Lawrence University will begin its Fall 2021 semester on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.