St. Lawrence University dedicates meeting room in memory of diversity figurehead, spokesperson

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is honoring the life of a figurehead for diversity and inclusion on-campus.

St. Lawrence University has announced that to honor the life of Reverend Kathleen Buckley during their UNITY project, a room in their student center will be named after her. Reverend Buckley held the title of SLU’s Chaplain for 19 years.

According to the University, Buckley was a member of the St. Lawrence University Diversity Committee and was involved in intergroup dialogue, restorative justice training and fostering conversation.

St. Lawrence University stated that in her memory, Room 336 in the Sullivan Student Center will be labeled as “The Reverend Kathleen Buckley Conference Room for Diversity & Inclusion,” a space open to all.

The University stated the following regarding Buckley and her legacy, “Buckley was known for her openness, her generous spirit, and her welcoming heart. When pushed on her principles of welcome, especially for marginalized groups such as LGBTQ persons, religious minorities, and people of color, she would often say, “…and if I am wrong, I’d rather err on the side of love.”

The announcement was made on October 14, during the closing ceremony of St. Lawrence University’s UNITY Project.

