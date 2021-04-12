St. Lawrence University discouraging students from visiting nearby towns due to COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University issued a letter to students on Friday detailing new COVID-19 recommendations.

Specifically, St. Lawrence University students were urged to not visit Potsdam due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on college campuses. This is following a steady increase in cases in St. Lawrence County last week.

This was issued by SLU Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hadi Bradley and Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg,

Students were also urged to continue to only leave campus for essential travel. This includes grocery shopping, medical appointments, medication and approved recreation.

Both Bradley and Schonberg issued the following statement:

This is a critical time to keep our campus community safe. Finals Week is on the horizon and we are excited to celebrate the numerous accomplishments of the Class of 2021 at Commencement next week. Having gotten this far, we encourage our seniors to do all that they can so that they are not in quarantine or isolation for Commencement. We really want to congratulate each of you in person. We also want to continue doing our part to protect the local community, as well as your families and hometowns as you depart campus throughout the next week.

Students were also asked to continue to abide by the following public health protocols:

Wear a mask

Maintain social distancing

Stay home when sick

Keep hands and space clean

Provide complete and honest information about contacts if COVID-19 positive

This alert was issued to St. Lawrence University students on April 9, 2021.