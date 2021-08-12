St. Lawrence University drops $60 application fee

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An application fee will no longer be required when applying to St. Lawrence University.

St. Lawrence University announced on Thursday that its admissions office has dropped its $60 application fee. According to SLU, this will eliminate barriers for all student who wishing to apply to the University.

“Families continue to face financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and situations beyond their control,” Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid and Vice President for Enrollment Management Florence Hines said in a press release. “We take our commitment to creating a diverse and equitable campus very seriously, and this permanent change, which will immediately benefit our applicants, will help St. Lawrence recruit the best and brightest students regardless of financial circumstances.”

The University previously became test-optional for domestic students in 2005 by removing the SAT and ACT requirement from admissions application requirements. Currently, SLU is SAT and ACT optional for all students.

St. Lawrence University’s application is now open for prospective students. The deadline for early decision is November 1 through February 1 and the deadline for regular decision is February 1, 2021.