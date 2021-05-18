St. Lawrence University eases on-campus visitation restrictions

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has eased some restrictions for students on campus.

Starting on May 14, St. Lawrence University altered its Campus Operating Status, expanding residential visitation to “Phase 3.”

According to the University, this will allow students to increase cross-residence visitation weekly starting Thursday’s at 5 p.m. through noon on Sunday’s.

SLU stated that this opening will allow the University to “make the best use possible” of wastewater testing.

“We are pleased to be able to move toward a more open campus, but emphasize the need for continued compliance with weekly testing,” stated Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley. “Everyone’s continued effort is necessary to ensure that we continue to move in the right direction and are able to enjoy the summer semester.”

However, Phase 3 also will require students to abide by room capacity levels. Gatherings of ten or more remains restricted unless a pre-approved safety plan is in place.

Additionally, all students will be required to wear masks at all times when with those outside of their extended family units.

St. Lawrence University’s Campus Operating Status also remains at yellow, or a moderate risk.

Full updates can be found on the St. Lawrence University website.