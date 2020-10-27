St. Lawrence University Fed Challenge Team heading to national semifinals

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A group of students from St. Lawrence University is heading to the National College Fed Challenge semifinals.

The St. Lawrence University Fed Challenge Team recently placed third among colleges and universities in the state, which led them to earn a spot at the National College Fed Challenge semi finals.

According to SLU, the College Fed Challenge aims to bring real-world economic scenarios into the classroom, as play the role of monetary policymakers by analyzing economic conditions and recommending policies.

“I think the team’s success this year is a product of their immense dedication and the drive that they all have had to prepare and truly compete this year,” says Charles A. Dana Professor of Economics Cynthia Bansak. “We began preparing over the summer with bi-weekly virtual classes and all 16 students have devoted time and effort since then to learn the material and to develop a creative presentation steeped in references to current research in monetary policy. Their drive, preparation, and commitment to the team really shows in the quality of the final product, and definitely led to their success this year.”

SLU’s 2020 Fed Challenge team members include Kai-Sigurd Jensen, Olivia Botting, Emily Green, Max Hagan, Christopher Jeffrey, Max Lautenberg, Ross MacMahon, Bryan McLennan, Samuel McMillan, Julia Mulhern, Anders Newberg, Hunter Rodrick, Sam Sapner, Andrew Terhune, Jeffrey Yaun and Zejian Zhou.

According to Team Leader Kai-Sigurd Jenson, their success can be attributed to their diverse set of views, mentorship from alumni, support from classes and the size of the team. Jensen stated that this year’s team, is the largest to date.

“The United States is arguably the world’s most advanced economy and the pandemic has only made it more complex. These factors made it a major undertaking to analyze the current state of the economy,” stated Jensen “Having a diverse set of views is one of the reasons we have been so successful this year. Each individual on the team has contributed a unique viewpoint, and empowering everyone to express those views has been central to our strategy.”

St. Lawrence Universities Fed Challenge team is one of 18 teams, out of 65 advancing to the next round. The competition will be held November 9 through November 13, 2020.

