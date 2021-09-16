St. Lawrence University field hockey team rallies for coach facing life-threatening illness

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University field hockey players are rallying for one of their own.

Lucy Stillman is a St. Lawrence University alumni, who after leading a career on the Saints field hockey team, serves as the assistant coach for her former squad. However, on August 25, Lucy fell ill and is now fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit at Mass General in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to her teammates, she is receiving care from “some of the best doctors in the world,” but no firm diagnosis has been offered.

To address this unclear road, and in honor of Lucy’s “strength and “bravery,” the St. Lawrence University field hockey team started a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. But in just one day, donations flooded in, raising over $18,000 for the coach.

“While the road Lucy faces is still unclear, we do know for certain Lucy is strong, brave and resilient. She is fighting, and we stand with her,” the campaign page states.

The team is also using the campaign motto “ONE ‘FOUR’ Lucy,” as the former field hockey player once wore the number 14 for the Saint’s.

“She was and continues to be, in her coaching role, a unifying voice. Let’s come together as ONE ‘FOUR’ Lucy, #14,” the team said.

Donations to support Lucy and the Stillman family can be made on the GoFundMe website or Venmo @ONEFOURLucy. Checks can also be made to Scott Stillman and mailed to Coach Fran Grembowicz at 507 County Route 29, Canton, NY 13617.