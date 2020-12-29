St. Lawrence University freshman reflect on first semester in North Country during COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite the many challenges that accompany the transition to high education, college and university first year students this year had many unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, students were required to avoid large gatherings, stay within a specified group of students and limit their impact on the local community.

However St. Lawrence University Students Emma Nesbitt, Amy Francesconi, Rachel Seaman and Benjamin Lloyd had an even more unique experience with the North Country community.

The four completed the course “Health Activism: Fighting for a Healthier Future” with St. Lawrence University Professor Rosa Williams. They all helped to contribute to a pandemic documentation project “Get the Folks Through It,” led by the organization Tradition Art in Upstate New York.

Nesbit, Francesconi, Seaman and Lloyd interviewed contributing community members such as a local midwife, a church director and musicians.

Professor Williams shared her pride in her students and their contributions.

“Doing the Community Based Learning [course], for me, it was an experiment in some ways; such a different way to do it,” shared Williams. “I am so proud of what all the students in class made of it.”

Watch the full interview with St. Lawrence University students in the player below.

LATEST STORIES: