St. Lawrence University hosting annual Candelight Service for 100th year

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A holiday tradition at St. Lawrence University is turning one hundred.

St. Lawrence University has confirmed it will celebrate its 100th Candelight Service next week on Wednesday, December 8.

According to SLU, this service has been a part of the holiday season in the region for a century. It offers a “pause for reflection” before students take final exams and marks the end of the fall semester.

This year’s theme for the service is “Comfort and Joy.” The Candlelight Service will feature the Laurentian Singers, University Chorus and a children’s chorus from Canton Central Schools.

This service is open to the public but will also be live-streamed on the St. Lawrence University website for those unable to attend. Masks are required for all attendees as per COVID-19 policies. Parking for the event is available in H-Lot. The service will begin at 8 p.m.