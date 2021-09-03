St. Lawrence University implements new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has increased its restrictions and safety requirements for students.

In a message to students on Friday, St. Lawrence University President Kathryn Morris announced that the campus has changed its operating status to “orange,” or higher risk. With this change, temporary restrictions are now in place. According to President Morris this is following an increase in positive student cases. The University’s on-campus quarantine space is also at capacity.

On campus, students will now be required to wear a mask both indoors and outside.

The University has also temporarily suspended cross-building residential visitations. Students are permitted to visit with other students in the same residence hall, but visits with students in other residence halls must take place in outdoors settings. Gatherings are limited to ten students or less.

This change now prohibits students from visiting other colleges, attending gatherings or parties at other colleges or in off-campus houses hosted by other college students. Students are also restricted from attending off-campus gatherings of more than ten individuals unless it is approved by the University. Travel in Canton or Potsdam is limited to essential trips only.

Faculty also can decide whether to offer classes hybrid or remote. This is not required and classes may meet in-person or remotely based on the instructor’s judgement. Faculty must keep seating charts or daily photos of class meetings for in-person classes to allow for contact-tracing efforts.

Starting September 4, the University’s Dana Dining Center and NorthStar café will only provide takeout services. Students dining indoors may only dine with others from their residential building in groups of ten or less.

All changes implemented on September 3 will remain in effect through Sunday, September 12. St. Lawrence University will then reassess and make decisions on how to proceed based on current conditions.