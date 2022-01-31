CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has launched a new program that will support college graduates who are interested in continuing on into the medical field.

The new post-baccalaureate pre-med program is geared towards both college graduates who have a newfound interest in the medical field and others who are looking for a competitive edge while preparing for medical school. To adapt to individuals’ backgrounds in the medical field, students can choose between the University’s “Career Changer” or “Enhancer” option.

The “Career Changer” option is for students who have not completed any of the medical school pre-requisites. The program lasts two years and will have students complete the needed coursework, prepare for the MCAT exam, and gain hands-on clinical experience.

The “Enhancer” path is for students who have already completed their pre-requisites but are looking to strengthen their academics, prepare for the MCAT exam, and gain hands-on clinical experience. This option will last 10 months. and students will take the MCAT exam in April or May of 2022.

To be eligible to apply students must have a bachelor’s degree and an overall grade point average of 3.2. Those interested can then apply using the PostBacCas portal with an official transcript, resume, two professional recommendation letters, personal statement describing their motivations for applying, and descriptions of their relevant experiences.

Application review will occur on a rolling basis from March 1 through May 1. All acceptance decisions will be made and communicated to those who applied by June 1.

Those chosen will be invited to complete a formal interview before it is determined whether or not they will be accepted into the program. Each option will cost $27,000 and those accepted will be required to provide a $1,000 deposit within two weeks of official notification of acceptance.

More information about the program and requirements can be found on the St. Lawrence University website.