St. Lawrence University launches new strategic action plan for diversity and inclusion

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has announced a new strategic action plan that will focus primarily on diversity and inclusion on campus.

St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox and Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Kimberly Flint-Hamilton recently shared the Strategic Action Plan for Diversity and Inclusion to help guide and assess diversity and inclusion efforts over the next five years.

The plan was developed by SLU’s 24-person Diversity Committee, following conversations with students, faculty, staff and alumni, data gathered through the 2018 Campus Climate Survey and information from recent focus group.

According to the University, the Strategic Action Plan is centered around give themes, aiming to “create an empowering and supportive University environment that welcomes, values considers and respects every person and idea.” The five themes include the following:

Cultivate an inclusive community

Expand the diversity with bold recruitment efforts

Foster a campus culture of inclusion by improving retention

Infuse diversity and inclusion throughout the curricular and co-curricular programs

Connect community member across different social identities

Additionally for each theme, three levels of actions and interventions have been proposed. This includes short-term, actions likely to take one to one and a half years; intermediate-term, actions likely to be completed within two to three years; and long-term, actions that can be undertaken within the next four to five years.

In an announcement to the St. Lawrence University Campus, President Fox and Associate Dean Flint- Hamilton wrote the following.

The St. Lawrence community has long strived to become an institution that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive; a community in which all members can flourish,” stated the two. “As with most academic institutions, however, St. Lawrence is not yet the institution we hope to become, and we still have much work to do. In order for true inclusion to be realized, the path forward needs to be mapped with intentionality.”

The plans overall success will be assessed using a Campus Climate Survey to be conducted during the 2022-2023 academic year, with short-term assessments for each theme also included.

The full Strategic Action Plan for Diversity and Inclusion can be read on the St. Lawrence University website. The plan was officially announced to students on February 3, 2021.