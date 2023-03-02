CANTON, N.Y (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence University Laurentian Singers will host a pre-tour concert at the Waddington Town Hall on March 10 at 7 p.m.
The group will be kicking off a tour beginning in mid-March, marking the final tour for Waddington resident Allyson Giorgi, a member of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2023, and St. Lawrence Director of Music Ensembles Barry Torres.
The program will include music cross five centuries, including works by Felix Mendelssohn, Johannes Ciconia, Josquin DesPrez, William Byrd, Lionel Richie and the Beach Boys.
The singers are inviting alumni to join them in singing beloved school songs, including the Alma Mater, written by Holly wood songwriter and lyricist J.K. Gannon, a member of the university’s Class of 1924.
Following the local performance, the choir of 21 undergraduate singers will continue its tour at the following locations:
- Rochester, New York
Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.
at The Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word
597 East Avenue, Rochester, New York.
- New York City
Monday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.
at St. Malachy’s Church – The Actors’ Chapel
239 W. 49th Street, New York City
- Connecticut
Wednesday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m.
at the North Haven High School Theater
221 Elm Street, North Haven, Connecticut.
- Boston
Friday, March 24 at 7:30 pm
at the Old South Church
645 Boylston Street, Boston
- Vermont
Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 pm
at the First Unitarian Universalist Society
152 Pearl Street, Burlington, Vermont.
The Laurentian Singers has performed in San Francisco, New Orleans, Trinidad and Tobago, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico throughout its 75-plus-year tradition.