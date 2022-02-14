CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some masking requirements have been lifted on the St. Lawrence University campus.

On February 14, St. Lawrence Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley lifted masking requirements in residence halls for vaccinated students.

According to the campus leaders, this decision was made in light of the low number of COVID-19 cases on SLU’s campus, St. Lawrence County transmission rates and New York’s suspension of indoor mask requirements for indoor businesses.

Masks will continue to be required in all other campus locations, including classrooms and indoor public spaces. Free KN95 masks will be continue to be available at the SLU Student Center’s main desk.

Students and staff with approved vaccine exemptions were also required to continue to wear masks in all indoor locations including residence halls.

However, Schonberg and Bradley stated that if cases remain low and county transmission rates continue to decline, St. Lawrence University will continue to evaluate campus masking requirements in the upcoming weeks.

St. Lawrence University’s campus operating status was at a low risk as of February 14. At the time of the masking announcement, there were no active student COVID-19 cases and one active employee case.