CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking requirements have again changed on the St. Lawrence University campus.

Beginning on March 28, individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor public spaces at St. Lawrence University including classrooms and required group meetings.

This was announced by University Officials following SLU’s spring break on March 25 in response to a continued downward trend in active COVID-19 cases and following recommendations from the Campus Safety Monitoring Committee.

This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals consistent as New York, the CDC and local public health guidance is no longer differentiating masking requirements based on vaccinated status.

However, students, faculty and staff can ask that masks be worn in their classrooms, group meetings, residences or offices based. Course instructors are permitted to require masks based on their evaluation of the safety requirements.

Additionally, masks are required in the St. Lawrence University Health Center and everyone on campus is required to carry a mask with them.

Masking is still required for COVID-19 patients ten days after testing positive for the virus or until symptoms are resolved.