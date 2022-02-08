CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened on St. Lawrence University’s campus.

This was confirmed in a campus update on February 3 by Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley.

According to campus leaders, the University has seen a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. As a result, St. Lawrence University has changed its campus operating status to Green.

With this operating status, cross-building visitation will be permitted for students in residence halls, the capacity for outdoor gathering increased to 50, off-campus travel restrictions were lifted and St. Lawrence returned to normal New York State fire code restrictions on room capacity.

Additionally, while students are inside individual rooms with the door closed, vaccinated students will not be required to wear a mask. Classes will also continue to be in-person.

However, St. Lawrence will continue to require students to wear a mask, be vaccinated, get tested at the first sign of COVID-19 symptoms, wash hands often and keep a safe distance from others.

As of February 7, there were four active student cases on the St. Lawrence University campus. Two of these cases were in isolation off-campus and two were in University isolation space. There were also three active employee cases and no students in mandatory or precautionary quarantine.