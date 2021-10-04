St. Lawrence University loosens restrictions for students as COVID-19 cases slow

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has loosened on-campus restrictions as daily reported COVID-19 cases are diminishing.

On October 1, SLU President Kate Morris, Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley issued an update to the community regarding the campus COVID-19 operating status.

According to the University leaders, during the final week of September, SLU had three positive cases out of 1,114 tests. The group stated that since test results continue to show the slowed spread of the virus, the University has moved to campus operating status Yellow-A.

This status involves fewer restrictions than the University’s previous operating status. With this change, classes will now be held fully in-person, cross-building visitation is permitted and visitors are allowed at supervised university events and programs.

Additionally, the maximum gathering size inside individual student rooms may not exceed double the assigned occupant. For indoor common areas or outdoors, the maximum gathering size in 20 individuals.

However, at this times masks remain required indoors. This includes inside residential areas such as hallways, bathrooms and lounges. Masks are not required inside individuals student rooms with the doors closed for those vaccinated.

St. Lawrence University’s Campus Safety Monitoring Committee has also reduced surveillance testing of asymptomatic vaccinated students. The Committee will now move away from testing 50% of students to test close to 20% of students on a weekly basis.

Students will receive an email notification if they are randomly selected for testing, which is required. Students and employees who are not fully vaccinated remain required to complete weekly surveillance testing.

Regarding the University’s mid-semester break from October 14 through October 17, students now do not need to register break plans with student life. Resident halls will remain open during Mid-Semester Break.

The University will continue to host weekly COVID-19 testing clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Leithead Field House. Current case data St. Lawrence University can be found on its COVID-19 dashboard page.