St. Lawrence University monitoring for COVID following Class of 2020 commencement

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is monitoring for COVID-19 in its community following its recent graduation ceremony.

During the first days of August, members of the St. Lawrence University Class of 2020 returned to Canton to participate in an in-person commencement ceremony. However, on August 3, SLU Campus Safety Monitoring Committee Convener Brian Atkins confirmed that a member of the Class of 2020 tested positive for the virus upon returning home. The individual was fully-vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms.

According to Atkins, contact tracing was completed, and those not contacted are not considered a close contact. Additionally, throughout the weekend, all graduates and guests were required to follow the University’s COVID-19 protocols.

This included submitting proof of completed vaccination, a positive COVID-19 test result dated May 1 through July 20, or a negative PCR nasal test taken no earlier than July 27, 2021. Atkins added that the University will follow this process if future cases tied to the Class of 2020 commencement are confirmed.

Those experiencing symptoms are urged to stay home and get tested for the coronavirus. Testing is being done locally through St. Lawrence Health System. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Clifton-Fine Hospital. Testing is by appointment only.

Ahead of the upcoming academic year, St. Lawrence University, at this time, is not requiring masks for vaccinated students and employees. However, Atkins stated that if the level of transmission in St. Lawrence County becomes substantial or high, the University will change campus masking policies to require masks indoors. Employees are also required to have masks with them at all times on campus.

For the 2021 fall semester, all students will be exempt from surveillance testing if proof of vaccination is submitted to the University. If not fully vaccinated, students and employees are required to test regularly throughout the fall semester.

St. Lawrence University’s 2021-2021 academic year is set to begin on Wednesday, August 25. The University will resume all regular campus operations.