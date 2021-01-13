St. Lawrence University named ‘Green College’ by Princeton Review

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has received recognition for being environmentally responsible.

St. Lawrence University, located in Canton, NY, was named one of most environmentally responsible colleges in the U.S., as they were included in the Princeton Review’s 2021 Edition “Guide to Green Colleges.”

As the Princeton Review noted there has been a higher level among college applicants with green practices, they selected SLU to be one of 416 colleges included in the guide; which is based on its survey of administrators at nearly 700 colleges and universities in the U.S.

The survey included topics such as academic offerings, campus initiatives and career preparations for “green jobs.”

The Review also rated colleges and universities out of 99. St. Lawrence received a 94 rating; noting that the University is also rated silver by The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’ Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System.

Following their inclusion in the “Guide to Green Colleges,” St. Lawrence highlighted aspects that make them a “green college.” These include:

St. Lawrence Environmental Studies program being one of the oldest in the nation

Environmental Studies faculty being well-known in the following fields Botany, field ecology, climate change science and renewable energy

Their Adirondack Semester and Sustainability Program

Energy-efficient greenhouse located on campus

Their “Green café,” which serves locally grown produce

Student organizations Low-Impact Living Greenhouse, Environmental Action Organization



