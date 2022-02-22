CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is expanding its study options for students.

The University has created a new bachelor’s degree program focused on digital media and film. The program will prepare graduates for careers in the media industry through digital content creation, new media, and a commitment to social justice.

The new curriculum comes as a result of the “Experience St. Lawrence: The Task Force on Institutional Structure, Policy, and Planning” which was created in December of 2019. The organization was put in charge of reimaging a liberal arts education as well as recommending other pathways for education to stay current in today’s age.

The new major will focus on career interests in commercial media, artistic filmmaking, citizen journalism, multi-media storytelling, graphic design, and social media. To gain a competitive edge for the workforce, students in the program will assemble a digital portfolio of their work during their final year.

The Owen D. Young Library will become a hub for students, faculty, and staff involved in the new major by providing access to a podcasting studio and digital imaging lab.

St. Lawrence associate professor of art and art history Sarah Knobel was a faculty lead on the major proposal. She said the program will equip students with the needed skills to enter the industry.

“Students will gain a variety of skills to be prepared for careers in the media industry while finding their own voices,” Knobel said. “We want to provide students with the tools to share what they have to say and to be aware of the power and ethical responsibility that comes with creating and engaging with media.”

Students will be able to officially declare the digital media and film major during the Spring 2022 semester. More information can be found on the St. Lawrence University website.