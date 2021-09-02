St. Lawrence University offering new Peace Corps Prep program

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is partnering with the Peace Corps to offer a new program to students.

The University has is set to launch its Peace Corps Prep program. This certificate program teaches students sector-specific skills, language proficiency, intercultural competence and leadership.

St. Lawrence added that the Peace Corps Prep will be structured as an interdisciplinary certificate program. The University claimed that it will given students a “competitive edge” when applying for Peace Crops service worldwide.

“Part of St. Lawrence’s purpose is to transform students’ passions into world-changing abilities,” International Student Academic Support Director Robin Rhodes and Peace Corps Prep Program Coordinator Robin Rhodes said in a press release.. “Being able to offer the Peace Corps Prep program to our students alongside the extensive globally-minded curriculum and off-campus study opportunities we are known for will prepare an even larger contingent of Laurentians to serve in the Peace Corps and play a role in making the world a better place.”

Previously, the Peace Corps ranked SLU as the top volunteer-producing small college or university in 2019 and 2020. St. Lawrence has been on the organization’s top-25 list since 2014. According to St. Lawrence, since the Peace Corps was founded in 1961, nearly 300 SLU students have served abroad as volunteers.

The St. Lawrence University Peace Corps Prep program will begin in October 2021. The certificate does not guarantee acceptance into the Peace Corps.