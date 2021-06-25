St. Lawrence University opens on-campus visitations

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for students and staff on campus.

This was announced on June 23 by St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley and Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg.

This update states that students and employees on campus will no longer need to completed daily health screenings. However, those with signs or symptoms of infectious illness will be required to stay home and contact the health center.

Additionally, the University changed its guidelines for University and Departmental Meetings and Committees, visitors on campus, guests in the residence halls and classes.

This allows for meetings that include members of the campus community, in groups up to 249 people, to use the “honor system” for mask wearing for unvaccinated individuals.

Additionally, visits to campus and inside the buildings is now permitted. This includes visits by prospective students and families, trustees, Alumni Council Members, Parents Committee, parents of current students, community guests and audience members. Visitors are required to follow campus mask policies.

St. Lawrence University will also reopen its Owen D. Young Library on June 28, and the Stafford Fitness Center when students return to campus in the fall.

Students are also permitted to have fully vaccinated guests inside residence halls.

All new guidance went into effect on the St. Lawrence University campus on June 23, 2021.