St. Lawrence University operating at ‘high-risk’ status for COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has issued new campus guidance as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region.

On September 17, St. Lawrence University changed its operating status to “Level Three: Orange-Phase A,” which is considered a high-risk status. As a result, new guidance has been issued for masking, classes, residences and gatherings.

Specifically, St. Lawrence is now requiring indoor masking for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in all buildings. Outdoor masking may be required in some locations. There is now a maximum gathering size of 15 for groups without a safety plan, indoors and outdoors.

Significant restrictions are in place within student residences. This includes room occupancy limits and masks are required at all times except when students are in their room with just their roommates with the door closed. Under Phase A, cross-building visitation is permitted.

At this time, off-campus gatherings and socializing with students from other institutions are both restricted. Limited off-campus travel is permitted for students in the Canton and Potsdam area for essential items only, as well as pre-approved trips outside of the area.

SLU will also offer dining services on a takeout-only basis. However, there remains limited indoor dining in University’s student center on the first floor. Students are asked to dine indoors with only individuals from their residential area.

St. Lawrence University is continuing to perform weekly testing for unvaccinated and 50% of vaccinated students. However, the University confirmed that testing requirements may increase if conditions warrant.

As of September 20, there were 69 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence University students. Of these cases, 66 are in isolation at home or off-campus and three are in University isolation. There remain 175 pending test results and zero active cases among employees.