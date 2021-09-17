St. Lawrence University postpones Laurentian Weekend alumni activities due to COVID

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some planned activities for St. Lawrence University’s Laurentian Weekend have been postponed and canceled.

St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley announced this week that the university has made modifications to its annual Laurentian Weekend. According to Bradley, alterations have been made due to the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases among students.

To keep the risk of transmission low, the University has decided to cancel or postpone all activities focused on alumni returning to campus. Bradley stated that the weekend is now solely focused on current students and their families.

Additionally, activities on the Laurentian Weekend’s original schedule have either been moved outdoors or canceled. The University has also added other outdoor events for students.

SLU will also implement additional health and safety requirements for students and guests for its Laurentian Weekend. Specifically, all guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no earlier than September 21. All attendees will also be required to wear a mask while indoors and encouraged to wear one while outside when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Guests, which includes parents and families, will not be allowed to enter residence halls. There will also be no indoor dining available during the weekend for guests. The University is working to provide take-out options from local restaurants and vendors.

Following the weekend, St. Lawrence will conduct surveillance testing for students. All plans were developed with input and consultation from St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Laurentian Weekend will begin on September 24 and run through September 26. Families and current students are asking to register for the weekend online by September 22.