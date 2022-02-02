ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Associate Professor at St. Lawrence University has published a novel that blends together historical and physiological fiction genres.

The book is titled “Sindrome di Caravaggio” and was written by Co-Chair of World Languages, Cultures, and Media Alessandro Giardino. Giardino holds a Ph.D. and regularly teaches courses on French and Italian language and literature, and courses in Mediterranean studies at St. Lawrence.

The story is written in Italian and tells the story of a present-day art historian who develops an obsession with the late 16th-century Italian painter. Giardino said he hopes the novel is eye-opening for readers.

“I want to offer readers a fresh and funky historical narrative that also highlights how the past can tragically repeat itself if we no longer have instruments to learn from it,” Giardino said. “This novel offers an alternative to the cogent yet seasonal narratives traditionally picked up by corporate publishers. I worked tirelessly to carve elaborate sentences, in order to counter the market’s preponderant predilection for a more journalistic type of writing.”

While he explores publishing an English translation of the book in the United States, Guardino says the novel in its original form is a great addition to upper-level college Italian courses. “Sindrome di Caravaggio” can be found in bookstores across Italy and will be made available on Amazon in early February.